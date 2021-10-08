accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
visites since opening :
> blog
Abandoned Kojima ou pas Kojima ?
Bon alors, le jeu Abandoned est de Kojima ou pas ?
Car bon, un studio qui sort de nul part, avec un reveal qui s'annonce énorme, je sens le Kojima Productions derrière.
posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:21 PM by
comments (
altendorf
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 07:23 PM
Le sketch continue, problème technique pour l'application. Il faut attendre un patch :
https://twitter.com/BBGameStudios/status/1425173759883988996
jenicris
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 07:24 PM
Arrêtez d'être aussi naif. Hallucinant de voir autant de gens suivre cela.
umibozu
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 07:24 PM
moi je pense qu'il faut abandonner
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 07:25 PM
umibozu
trop bon
midomashakil
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 07:29 PM
d'ici 5 min on aura ce msg ( dsl le teaser sera reporté d'ici octobre )
zanpa
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 07:30 PM
c'est même plus drôle à force les mecs abusent de fou
j'espère vraiment que c'est kojima qui troll sinon ils vont se faire pourir vraiment
jenicris
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 07:32 PM
Et toute les vidéos de la chaîne Blue Box sur YouTube ont été supprimé.
keiku
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 07:33 PM
c'est le prochain métal gear abandoned by konami
yukilin
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 07:35 PM
Au final si leur jeu est moyen, je ris très fort
Franchement s'il est derrière tout ça, il faut qu'il arrête un peu Kojima. Tout ce foin et ce cinéma pour un jeu....
ootaniisensei
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 07:35 PM
jenicris
Kojima qui est un vrai taré sur son image et t’as encore des gens pour croire qu’il est derrière cette blague
skuldleif
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 07:37 PM
ootaniisensei
bcps de gens y ont cru a un moment donné
altendorf
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 07:39 PM
Yoshida qui tweet
balf
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 07:41 PM
Le tweet de Yoshida
https://twitter.com/yosp/status/1425178508347666433?s=20
midomashakil
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 07:42 PM
Yoshida = jeux indé
umibozu
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 07:48 PM
Le jeu viens de changer de titre !!!!!!!!!!!! c'est UNINSTALLED
