Abandoned Kojima ou pas Kojima ?
Bon alors, le jeu Abandoned est de Kojima ou pas ?

Car bon, un studio qui sort de nul part, avec un reveal qui s'annonce énorme, je sens le Kojima Productions derrière.
    posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:21 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (15)
    altendorf posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:23 PM
    Le sketch continue, problème technique pour l'application. Il faut attendre un patch : https://twitter.com/BBGameStudios/status/1425173759883988996
    jenicris posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:24 PM
    Arrêtez d'être aussi naif. Hallucinant de voir autant de gens suivre cela.
    umibozu posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:24 PM
    moi je pense qu'il faut abandonner
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:25 PM
    umibozu trop bon
    midomashakil posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:29 PM
    d'ici 5 min on aura ce msg ( dsl le teaser sera reporté d'ici octobre )
    zanpa posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:30 PM
    c'est même plus drôle à force les mecs abusent de fou

    j'espère vraiment que c'est kojima qui troll sinon ils vont se faire pourir vraiment
    jenicris posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:32 PM
    Et toute les vidéos de la chaîne Blue Box sur YouTube ont été supprimé.
    keiku posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:33 PM
    c'est le prochain métal gear abandoned by konami
    yukilin posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:35 PM
    Au final si leur jeu est moyen, je ris très fort
    Franchement s'il est derrière tout ça, il faut qu'il arrête un peu Kojima. Tout ce foin et ce cinéma pour un jeu....
    ootaniisensei posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:35 PM
    jenicris Kojima qui est un vrai taré sur son image et t’as encore des gens pour croire qu’il est derrière cette blague
    skuldleif posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:37 PM
    ootaniisensei bcps de gens y ont cru a un moment donné
    altendorf posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:39 PM
    Yoshida qui tweet
    balf posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:41 PM
    Le tweet de Yoshida https://twitter.com/yosp/status/1425178508347666433?s=20
    midomashakil posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:42 PM
    Yoshida = jeux indé
    umibozu posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:48 PM
    Le jeu viens de changer de titre !!!!!!!!!!!! c'est UNINSTALLED
