name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 5573
5573
visites since opening : 6693343
6693343
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Rumeur] L'édition digitale de l'E3 2022 annulée
Grosse rumeur du soir, avec apparemment l'édition de l'E3 2022 dans sa version digitale, qui serait annulée.
posted the 03/31/2022 at 06:41 PM by leblogdeshacka
yukilin
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 06:45 PM
Il semblerait que le Covid ait sonné le glas de cet évènement.
ducknsexe
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 06:45 PM
E3 2022
Version Physique annulé
Version Digitale annulé
Version Enfilade annulé?
altendorf
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 06:48 PM
*numerique
guiguif
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 06:50 PM
Pas grave Geoff va pouvoir etendre son Summer Festival truc
e3ologue
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 07:03 PM
Peut être pour proposer une édition physique, même si ça semble trop tard.
Enfin bon l'édition numérique servait à rien, l'an dernier j'ai tout suivi sauf ça.
minbox
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 07:09 PM
Depuis que Sony n'y participe plus c'est un non événement de toute façon.
wickette
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 07:22 PM
En juin t’as la Keynote MS, un gros direct Nintendo et le summer game fest.
J’ai pas besoin de plus.
Moi je dos E3 c’est plus « période de juin » plus que l’évènement en lui même
masharu
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 07:25 PM
C'est désormais officiel.
https://www.ign.com/articles/e3-2022-officially-canceled
masharu
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 07:27 PM
Sources connected to the event tell IGN that discussions about a possible digital equivalent have been ongoing ever since, but without strong momentum to drive them. Instead, the ESA seems to be making plans to regroup for a larger comeback in 2023.
e3ologue
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 07:32 PM
wickette
mais dis pas ça, je veux pas m'appeler Périodedejuin-ologue
gaeon
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 07:33 PM
Et ben mes amis... elle est (très) loin l'époque des babes xD
Plus sérieusement je trouve ça moche, je pense aux jobs qui disparaissent avec ce genre de tendance. Et puis on finit tous derrière nos écrans, clairement si j'avais été ricain j'y serai allé avec plaisir
gaeon
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 07:35 PM
e3ologue
tu es… OBSOLETE
mafacenligne
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 07:38 PM
je sais pas pour vous ,mais pour moi l'utilisation du mot Digital me fait toujours penser à un touché rectale .
wilhelm
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 07:49 PM
Les grands E3 étaient avec les Babes.
Les dernières éditions n'avaient de toute façon plus grand intérêt.
midomashakil
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 07:51 PM
l'E3 est mort depuis 2018
opthomas
posted
the 03/31/2022 at 08:02 PM
Il semblerait que la rumeur soit officiel plein de truc tombe sur twitter.
