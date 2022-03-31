profile
[Rumeur] L'édition digitale de l'E3 2022 annulée
Grosse rumeur du soir, avec apparemment l'édition de l'E3 2022 dans sa version digitale, qui serait annulée.


    minbox
    posted the 03/31/2022 at 06:41 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (16)
    yukilin posted the 03/31/2022 at 06:45 PM
    Il semblerait que le Covid ait sonné le glas de cet évènement.
    ducknsexe posted the 03/31/2022 at 06:45 PM
    E3 2022

    Version Physique annulé
    Version Digitale annulé
    Version Enfilade annulé?
    altendorf posted the 03/31/2022 at 06:48 PM
    *numerique
    guiguif posted the 03/31/2022 at 06:50 PM
    Pas grave Geoff va pouvoir etendre son Summer Festival truc
    e3ologue posted the 03/31/2022 at 07:03 PM
    Peut être pour proposer une édition physique, même si ça semble trop tard.
    Enfin bon l'édition numérique servait à rien, l'an dernier j'ai tout suivi sauf ça.
    minbox posted the 03/31/2022 at 07:09 PM
    Depuis que Sony n’y participe plus c’est un non événement de toute façon.
    wickette posted the 03/31/2022 at 07:22 PM
    En juin t’as la Keynote MS, un gros direct Nintendo et le summer game fest.

    J’ai pas besoin de plus.

    Moi je dos E3 c’est plus « période de juin » plus que l’évènement en lui même
    masharu posted the 03/31/2022 at 07:25 PM
    C'est désormais officiel.

    https://www.ign.com/articles/e3-2022-officially-canceled
    masharu posted the 03/31/2022 at 07:27 PM
    Sources connected to the event tell IGN that discussions about a possible digital equivalent have been ongoing ever since, but without strong momentum to drive them. Instead, the ESA seems to be making plans to regroup for a larger comeback in 2023.
    e3ologue posted the 03/31/2022 at 07:32 PM
    wickette mais dis pas ça, je veux pas m'appeler Périodedejuin-ologue
    gaeon posted the 03/31/2022 at 07:33 PM
    Et ben mes amis... elle est (très) loin l'époque des babes xD

    Plus sérieusement je trouve ça moche, je pense aux jobs qui disparaissent avec ce genre de tendance. Et puis on finit tous derrière nos écrans, clairement si j'avais été ricain j'y serai allé avec plaisir
    gaeon posted the 03/31/2022 at 07:35 PM
    e3ologue tu es… OBSOLETE
    mafacenligne posted the 03/31/2022 at 07:38 PM
    je sais pas pour vous ,mais pour moi l'utilisation du mot Digital me fait toujours penser à un touché rectale .
    wilhelm posted the 03/31/2022 at 07:49 PM
    Les grands E3 étaient avec les Babes.
    Les dernières éditions n'avaient de toute façon plus grand intérêt.
    midomashakil posted the 03/31/2022 at 07:51 PM
    l'E3 est mort depuis 2018
    opthomas posted the 03/31/2022 at 08:02 PM
    Il semblerait que la rumeur soit officiel plein de truc tombe sur twitter.

    gaeon e3ologue
