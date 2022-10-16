profile
[Konami] Un site internet pour Silent Hill
Konami lance enfin les hostilités avec un site internet pour Silent Hill.




La révélation est prévue pour mercredi.
https://www.konami.com/games/silenthill/gate
    posted the 10/16/2022 at 09:16 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (15)
    nosphor68 posted the 10/16/2022 at 09:22 PM
    ALLEZ SILENT HILL 2 REMAKE !!!!
    suzukube posted the 10/16/2022 at 09:25 PM
    REBOOT DE SILENT HILL
    mrpopulus posted the 10/16/2022 at 09:30 PM
    Putain ENFIN !

    Reste à voir si ça va être le Remake du 2 ou Short Message
    negan posted the 10/16/2022 at 09:36 PM
    Licence infame comme RE
    guyllan posted the 10/16/2022 at 09:43 PM
    Bien, mais je veux la même chose pour MGS
    midomashakil posted the 10/16/2022 at 09:48 PM
    svp svp pas un film et si un jeux svp svp konami un jeux next gen
    merde de cette cross gen
    wickette posted the 10/16/2022 at 09:51 PM
    AH ! Je suis précautionneux mais curieux, à voir .

    Merci Leblogdeshacka pour la news.
    xenofamicom posted the 10/16/2022 at 09:52 PM
    Allez Konami, on y croit...
    guiguif posted the 10/16/2022 at 10:04 PM
    negan ça s'appelle Negan sur les reseaux, mais ça fait sa pussy devant 3 polygones
    midomashakil posted the 10/16/2022 at 10:06 PM
    enfin le reveal d'abbandoned ^^
    kenjushi posted the 10/16/2022 at 10:09 PM
    Et là vous allez tous devenir fou quand ils vont annoncer que c'est un jeu portable ou pire : un pachinko
    varia388 posted the 10/16/2022 at 10:26 PM
    Silent Hill 5 - Masahiro Ito and Japanese developer
    Silent Hill 2 remake - Bloober Team
    Silent Hill episodic spin-off - Annapurna Interactive
    Return to Silent Hill movie - Christophe Gans
    akiru posted the 10/16/2022 at 10:27 PM
    varia388 source
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/16/2022 at 10:30 PM
    Enfin !!
    slyder posted the 10/16/2022 at 10:33 PM
    body ready tout ça tout ça
