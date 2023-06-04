accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
416
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
7023
visites since opening :
8830980
leblogdeshacka
> blog
Le collector de Goldorak Le Festin des Loups se dévoile
La version collector du jeu Goldorak Le Festin des Loups se dévoile avec un trailer.
La figurine est fabriquée par Plastoy
https://amzn.to/3Uc30Kp
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
,
kidicarus
posted the 04/06/2023 at 11:31 AM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
8
)
abookhouseboy
posted
the 04/06/2023 at 12:09 PM
290 euros pour un collector avec une figurine de supermarché, même pas articulée, tout va bien.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/06/2023 at 12:12 PM
abookhouseboy
299€ il me semble
Les mecs sont "hors-sol".
abookhouseboy
posted
the 04/06/2023 at 12:25 PM
nicolasgourry
Complètement, pour 100 euros de moins tu peux trouver une figurine Grendizer Soûl of Chogokin, articulée et majoritairement en métal.
mercure7
posted
the 04/06/2023 at 12:25 PM
Qu'elle ne soit pas articulée, ça pointe plutôt vers de la qualité au contraire, y a que les merdes en plastique / figurines de supermarché, justement, qui le sont en général.
Par contre oui le prix est un peu élevé, mais ils tentent, ils savent que les fans attendent un jeu Goldorak correct depuis... les années 70-80.
Reste à voir s'il le sera...
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/06/2023 at 01:01 PM
Normalement ce collector devrait être un Bide avec un jeux tout juste correct, ce est pas un AAA non plus. Mais la puissance et l aura de goldorak auprès des fan, peut leur sauver la mise
wilhelm
posted
the 04/06/2023 at 01:01 PM
Pas mal ce p'tit jeu PS3.
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/06/2023 at 01:09 PM
Tu souhaite un beau collector prend toi juste le jeu. La figurine SFC 09 et la bd goldorak. Tout ça pour moins cher
arrrghl
posted
the 04/06/2023 at 01:27 PM
abookhouseboy
non mais osef d'une figurine articulée justement ! une belle statuette c'est 100 fois mieux !
Pour exposer c'est incomparable !
