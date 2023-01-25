accueil
> blog
Les prochaines sorties XBOX
Le Developer Direct dévoile les dates de sorties des prochaines exclusivités (ou pas) XBOX et on commence avec Minecraft Legend
Minecraft Legend
Le jeu sera disponible le 18 Avril
Forza Motorsport
Le jeu à un vague 2023, en date de sortie, alors il faudra s'armer de patience avec de mettre les mains dessus.
Hi-Fi Rush
Hi-Fi Rush est disponible dès maintenant (ça sentait très bon en voyant la vidéo que le jeu soit disponible ce soir ou demain)dessus.
Redfall
Le jeu sera disponible le 2 Mai 2023
posted the 01/25/2023 at 08:13 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (
13
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 08:18 PM
Minecraft Legends n'est pas une exclusivité XBOx.
https://www.gematsu.com/2023/01/minecraft-legends-launches-april-18
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 08:19 PM
nicolasgourry
merci
bigb0ss
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 08:27 PM
Le jeu de tango dispo ce soir
isora
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 08:28 PM
Hi-fi Rush dispo ce soir sur le Game Pass
defcon5
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 08:29 PM
Il a l'air sympa ce Hi fi Rush. Je l'essaierai demain...
wickette
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 08:29 PM
et sans GP le hi-fi rush on peut ?
greatteacheroni
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 08:30 PM
wickette
a l’achat en demat dans un premier temps. En boîte plus tard je pense.
defcon5
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 08:31 PM
Oui, je pense aussi qu'on peut l'acheter.
wickette
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 08:37 PM
greatteacheroni
je vais voir les avis joueurs et le prendre en demat du coup s'il est bon
hizoka
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 09:03 PM
Hifi rush c'est une suite non officiel de JSR ?
niflheim
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 09:03 PM
Je plains les pauvres qui ont acheté une Series X day one. Les pros M qui critiquaient les premières années de la PS3 sont en train de se manger un violent retour de bâton. C'est 100 fois pire ...
giru
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 09:10 PM
C’est pas encore cette année que ma Xbox va me coûter cher en électricité on dirait.
trodark
posted
the 01/25/2023 at 09:19 PM
Ah bon, vous ne jouez qu'à des jeux Microsoft ?
Le niveau...
