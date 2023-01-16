accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
> blog
Les prochaines sorties PlayStation en vidéo
Les prochaines nouveautés PlayStation se dévoilent avec un trailer.
posted the 01/16/2023 at 04:36 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (
10
)
kinectical
posted
the 01/16/2023 at 04:42 PM
J’ai l’impression que cette année Sony a seulement Spider Man 2 et FFXVI comme exclu (désoler Forspoken c’est juste NON!) rien de méchant mais j’ai l’impression qu’ils vont prendre une petite année tranquil et sortir surtout ces deux grosses exclu et vont donner un gros coup en 2024
keiku
posted
the 01/16/2023 at 04:49 PM
Dans toute la liste , il y a juste hogward et en plus c'est plus une curiosité qu'une envie... plus le temps avance plus je me dis qu'on va arriver a la ps6 sans que je n'ai rien vu d’intéressant arriver sur la console
suzukube
posted
the 01/16/2023 at 04:55 PM
keiku
J'attends SF6 comme un fou ah ah ah hâte de devenir Main Chun-Li
!
J'espère juste pas trop de DLC
isora
posted
the 01/16/2023 at 04:56 PM
suzukube
pas trop de DLC ? Chez Capcom ?
midomashakil
posted
the 01/16/2023 at 04:57 PM
c'est la pire gen... presque la plupart des jeux sont des jeux cross gen.. même le combos 4k/60 promit par sony et Microsoft n'est q'un pur mensonge marketing..
fan2jeux
posted
the 01/16/2023 at 05:09 PM
Ceci est le state de of play de 2023
foxstep
posted
the 01/16/2023 at 05:13 PM
Voilà ce qui relève le niveau après la liste éclaté de gamepass
suzukube
J'espère juste pas trop de DLC
MDR
suzukube
posted
the 01/16/2023 at 05:13 PM
isora
Enfin que le Roaster d'origine soit assez complet. Après, je dis ça, mais je préfère encore acheter des DLC que de racheter 4 fois le jeu quoi... Pke Street Fighter 6 Arcade Edition, on le sent tous déjà arriver -_- !
suzukube
posted
the 01/16/2023 at 05:19 PM
foxstep
En vrai si y'a 40.000 costumes, j'm'en fous un peu (enfin Dead or Alive m'a quand même bien dégouté).
Par contre, si y'a un personnage qui sort chaque semaine avec des prix abuséments élevés sauf si tu les achètent, j'vais être triste.
Après, j'vais être le premier pigeon à acheter, mais à 80€ le jeu maintenant (ouais j'suis full demat'), c'est chaud.
foxstep
posted
the 01/16/2023 at 05:34 PM
suzukube
4 à 6 persos par an, comme d'hab quoi. (DOA c'est mauvais exemple de genre, eux leurs passes c'est vraiment de la merde)
C'est largement mieux que de payer des majs annuels à 70 balles à la Fifa
