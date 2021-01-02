profile
[Breaking News] Judgment débarque sur Series X|S
Voilà, il suffisait d'être patient, Judgment arrive enfin sur Series X|S le 23 Avril.



Encore un gros pour XBOX.
Le jeu sera aussi disponible sur PS5 et Stadia.
    yuri, spartan1985, torotoro59, skuldleif, aiolia081, vincecastel
    posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:14 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (18)
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:16 PM
    C'est pour sur XSX (PS5 et Stadia) plutôt ?
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FlLURGxlQmk&feature=emb_logo
    altendorf posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:17 PM
    Surtout sur Xbox Series X et Xbox Series S + PS5 et Google Stadia
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:18 PM
    Bonne nouvelle !
    guiguif posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:19 PM
    Ouais il sort partout, titre putaclic
    yuri posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:20 PM
    Je vais sûrement le prendre après avoir fini Yakuza 7 (excellent mais interminable)
    spartan1985 posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:21 PM
    Sortie en boite ou démat' uniquement ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:24 PM
    spartan1985 aussi en physique (en bas du site), si je comprends bien.
    https://yakuza.sega.com/judgment/home.html
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:25 PM
    nicolasgourry effectivement, mais vu que c'était une exclusivité PS4, j'ai voulu mettre l'accent sur la One. Après, je viens de voir Series X|S, j'espère que la One "classique" aura droit au jeu aussi
    altendorf posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:27 PM
    Spartan1985 "The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions will be available both physically and digitally in the west, while only the PlayStation 5 version will be available physically in Japan and Asia"

    leblogdeshacka Aucune mention de la One dans le communiqué
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:27 PM
    altendorf sur le lien que j'ai mis, tu as les boites, tout en bas ^^
    spartan1985 posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:29 PM
    altendorf nicolasgourry Ah cool, merci.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:30 PM
    altendorf je change le titre
    killia posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:32 PM
    un excellent jeu, je le recommande à 100%
    madd posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:38 PM
    J'ai commencé le jeu quand j'ai eu la PS5, mais j'ai du mal à démarrer, Le jeu fait trop Yakuza.
    madd posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:42 PM
    Ah mais il faut repasser la caisse pour la version PS5?
    losz posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:42 PM
    madd En même temps c'est juste une skin de Yakuza.
    xenofamicom posted the 02/01/2021 at 11:49 PM
    Encore une preuve que MS va racheter Sega

    Blague à part (ou pas!),... c'est sympa pour les joueurs Xbox.
    aiolia081 posted the 02/02/2021 at 12:08 AM
    C'est une super bonne nouvelle
