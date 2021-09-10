profile
[Préco] Triangle Strategy Collector's Edition
Le collector de Triangle Strategy est disponible en préco sur Cdiscount



À l'intérieur nous retrouverons :

-Le jeu
-Un steelbook
-Un jeu de cartes
-Un set de 6 dés
-Un poster réversible

Le tout pour 99.99€

Cdiscount
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdiscount.com%2Fsearch%2F10%2Ftriangle%2Bstrategy.html
    posted the 10/09/2021 at 09:45 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    gaeon posted the 10/09/2021 at 09:55 AM
    Plus dispo. Et ton lien renvoit vers la fnac t'as dû t'emmêler les pinceaux.

    Ma claque des scalpers. Je voudrais que les entreprises comme Nintendo et Sony prennent la mesure du problème et envoit la majorité de leur stock vers les magasins indépendants, les Micromania, Fnac etc... là où il y a des possibilités de restreindre les ventes.

    Parce que ça fait trop longtemps que les particuliers s'accaparent ded parts de marché via Leboncoin et compagnie. Et ça n'a pas fini de continuer avec la dernière plaie en date : Eneba
    forte posted the 10/09/2021 at 10:01 AM
    Et quand on voit la blinde de Metroid Dread Collector sur Vinted là, triste.
    kabuki posted the 10/09/2021 at 10:13 AM
    Les collector Nintendo c'est toujours l'enculade des scalpers
    liberty posted the 10/09/2021 at 10:45 AM
    forte kabuki Au final ils vendent a qui ? C'est bien beau de doubler le prix, mais quel joueurs intéréssé qui l'a loupé a 89 ou 99 euros ce dit: Je vais aller le payer 149 EUROS ! a un enculé qui se fait 50 euros ou plus sur mon dos ? Ils vont juste ce retrouver avec des boites inutiles qu'ils finiront par refourguer a 99 euros sur VINTED et LEBONCOIN. Y a de plus en plus de PS5, personnes n'en veut parce que personne ne veut payer plus chère ... c'est juste l'attente en magasin, plus personne n'est préssé si ce n'est les scalpers qui finissent par l'avoir dans le cul
    uga posted the 10/09/2021 at 10:49 AM
    Les collectors sont de pire en pire niveau contenu....
