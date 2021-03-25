accueil
XBOX annonce deux nouvelles manettes
XBOX vient d'annoncer deux nouvelles manettes et putain elles sont magnifiques.
Daystrike Camo
Date de sortie prévue le 04/05
Electric Volt
Date de sortie prévue le 27/04
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:01 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
12
)
gankutsuou
posted
the 03/25/2021 at 02:06 PM
Je veux les features de la Dualsense !
altendorf
posted
the 03/25/2021 at 02:06 PM
Bientôt une exclusivité Power Rangers sur Xbox Series X
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 03/25/2021 at 02:08 PM
gankutsuou
J'aimerais bien aussi
altendorf
xenofamicom
posted
the 03/25/2021 at 02:08 PM
Plus de pad que de jeux exclusifs...
Ils se prennent pour nintendo à annoncer des nouvelles couleurs et croire que ça va relancer des ventes?
gribza
posted
the 03/25/2021 at 02:09 PM
Gankutsuou
achète une PS5
cail2
posted
the 03/25/2021 at 02:17 PM
Pour une fois je les trouve très moche.
xenofamicom
Plus de pad que de jeux exclusifs...
C'était déjà comme ça sur la gen précédente, cette fois c'est probablement parce qu'il y a des ruptures constantes de consoles.
naoshige11
posted
the 03/25/2021 at 02:18 PM
La camo est pas dégueu.
shincloud
posted
the 03/25/2021 at 02:21 PM
Hey mais il y a du grip sur les gachettes RB et LB maintenant
ducknsexe
posted
the 03/25/2021 at 02:23 PM
Avec ce genre de new, on se demande vraiment si la xsx est vraiment sortie.
bennj
posted
the 03/25/2021 at 02:27 PM
xenofamicom
elle est bien ta caverne ?
octobar
posted
the 03/25/2021 at 02:31 PM
comme chaque mois quoi
xenofamicom
posted
the 03/25/2021 at 02:32 PM
bennj
Il me semble que j'ai encore choqué des faibles...
C'est quoi ton problème, je vais essayer de vite le traité
