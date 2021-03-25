ajouter un tigre
profile
Jeux Vidéo
268
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
409
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4344
visites since opening : 5082712
leblogdeshacka > blog
XBOX annonce deux nouvelles manettes
XBOX vient d'annoncer deux nouvelles manettes et putain elles sont magnifiques.

Daystrike Camo

Date de sortie prévue le 04/05



Electric Volt

Date de sortie prévue le 27/04



    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:01 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (12)
    gankutsuou posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:06 PM
    Je veux les features de la Dualsense !
    altendorf posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:06 PM
    Bientôt une exclusivité Power Rangers sur Xbox Series X
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:08 PM
    gankutsuou J'aimerais bien aussi

    altendorf
    xenofamicom posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:08 PM
    Plus de pad que de jeux exclusifs...

    Ils se prennent pour nintendo à annoncer des nouvelles couleurs et croire que ça va relancer des ventes?
    gribza posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:09 PM
    Gankutsuou achète une PS5
    cail2 posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:17 PM
    Pour une fois je les trouve très moche.

    xenofamicom
    Plus de pad que de jeux exclusifs...

    C'était déjà comme ça sur la gen précédente, cette fois c'est probablement parce qu'il y a des ruptures constantes de consoles.
    naoshige11 posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:18 PM
    La camo est pas dégueu.
    shincloud posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:21 PM
    Hey mais il y a du grip sur les gachettes RB et LB maintenant
    ducknsexe posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:23 PM
    Avec ce genre de new, on se demande vraiment si la xsx est vraiment sortie.
    bennj posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:27 PM
    xenofamicom elle est bien ta caverne ?
    octobar posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:31 PM
    comme chaque mois quoi
    xenofamicom posted the 03/25/2021 at 02:32 PM
    bennj Il me semble que j'ai encore choqué des faibles...

    C'est quoi ton problème, je vais essayer de vite le traité
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo