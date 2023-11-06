profile
Jeux Vidéo
275
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
424
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 7255
visites since opening : 9139684
leblogdeshacka > blog
Le Star Wars d'Ubisoft se dévoile
Le jeu Star Wars de chez Ubisoft se dévoile avec un trailer en GCI en attendant du gameplay demain.



D'après le CP, ce sera un open world.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kisukesan
    posted the 06/11/2023 at 05:20 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    denton posted the 06/11/2023 at 05:21 PM
    Ça m'intéresse déjà plus que les fallen machin ça c'est clair
    ratchet posted the 06/11/2023 at 05:24 PM
    J'en ai plein le cul... C'est TOUT le temps TOUT le temps TOUT le temps pareil bordel... De l'Empire, des troopers, de l'empire et des troopers bordel de merde!

    Ils savent quoi faire en dehors de ça ceux sur les produits SW c'est abusé... Même dans Survivor ils ont eus l'idée de mettre une intrigue sur la haute république alors que c'est entre le III et IV ça changeait un peu mais fuck quoi...
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/11/2023 at 05:55 PM
    ratchet Remercie Disney et les Fans Nostalgiques qu'ils exploitent.

    Sinon il y a toujours les KOTOR et SW The Old Republic.
    superpanda posted the 06/11/2023 at 06:14 PM
    Franchement ça déboite
    wickette posted the 06/11/2023 at 06:23 PM
    ratchet je comprends ta frustration, qu'est-ce que tu aimerais voir ?

    Moi perso un jeu ou serie canonique sur les débuts des jedi/sith.
    cyr posted the 06/11/2023 at 06:26 PM
    ratchet celui là donne envie. Toutefois,vu que c'
    cyr posted the 06/11/2023 at 06:29 PM
    ratchet celui là donne envie. Toutefois,vu que c'est Ubisoft j'ai des réserves
    shambala93 posted the 06/11/2023 at 06:39 PM
    wickette
    Mais oui ! C’est ça qu’on attend ! T’as l’impression que soit Disney ou les éditeurs, ils sont bloqués sur la même période !
    En plus de cela, nous savons que Kotor remake sent mauvais…
    gameslover posted the 06/11/2023 at 06:54 PM
    Pas super emballe, on verras demain a la conf ubi le gameplay
    jowy14 posted the 06/11/2023 at 07:20 PM
    Personnellement, je ne suis pas du tout objectif quand c’est du StarWars, il y a tellement de chose à faire et raconter encore dans cet univers que j’aime tant que le moindre jeu annoncé me vend à chaque fois du rêve

    Je surveille attentivement
    jowy14 posted the 06/11/2023 at 07:22 PM
    wickette bref, on aimerait qu’ils exploitent un peu l’univers étendu aujourd’hui appelé StarWars légendes
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo