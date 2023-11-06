accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
> blog
Le Star Wars d'Ubisoft se dévoile
Le jeu Star Wars de chez Ubisoft se dévoile avec un trailer en GCI en attendant du gameplay demain.
D'après le CP, ce sera un open world.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kisukesan
posted the 06/11/2023 at 05:20 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
11
)
denton
posted
the 06/11/2023 at 05:21 PM
Ça m'intéresse déjà plus que les fallen machin ça c'est clair
ratchet
posted
the 06/11/2023 at 05:24 PM
J'en ai plein le cul... C'est TOUT le temps TOUT le temps TOUT le temps pareil bordel... De l'Empire, des troopers, de l'empire et des troopers bordel de merde!
Ils savent quoi faire en dehors de ça ceux sur les produits SW c'est abusé... Même dans Survivor ils ont eus l'idée de mettre une intrigue sur la haute république alors que c'est entre le III et IV ça changeait un peu mais fuck quoi...
darkxehanort94
posted
the 06/11/2023 at 05:55 PM
ratchet
Remercie Disney et les Fans Nostalgiques qu'ils exploitent.
Sinon il y a toujours les KOTOR et SW The Old Republic.
superpanda
posted
the 06/11/2023 at 06:14 PM
Franchement ça déboite
wickette
posted
the 06/11/2023 at 06:23 PM
ratchet
je comprends ta frustration, qu'est-ce que tu aimerais voir ?
Moi perso un jeu ou serie canonique sur les débuts des jedi/sith.
cyr
posted
the 06/11/2023 at 06:26 PM
ratchet
celui là donne envie. Toutefois,vu que c'
cyr
posted
the 06/11/2023 at 06:29 PM
ratchet
celui là donne envie. Toutefois,vu que c'est Ubisoft j'ai des réserves
shambala93
posted
the 06/11/2023 at 06:39 PM
wickette
Mais oui ! C’est ça qu’on attend ! T’as l’impression que soit Disney ou les éditeurs, ils sont bloqués sur la même période !
En plus de cela, nous savons que Kotor remake sent mauvais…
gameslover
posted
the 06/11/2023 at 06:54 PM
Pas super emballe, on verras demain a la conf ubi le gameplay
jowy14
posted
the 06/11/2023 at 07:20 PM
Personnellement, je ne suis pas du tout objectif quand c’est du StarWars, il y a tellement de chose à faire et raconter encore dans cet univers que j’aime tant que le moindre jeu annoncé me vend à chaque fois du rêve
Je surveille attentivement
jowy14
posted
the 06/11/2023 at 07:22 PM
wickette
bref, on aimerait qu’ils exploitent un peu l’univers étendu aujourd’hui appelé StarWars légendes
