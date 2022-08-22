profile
leblogdeshacka > blog
[PlayStation] Officiel le PSVR 2 sera disponible début 2023
C'est officiel le PSVR 2 sera disponible début 2023, c'est le compte Twitter de PlayStation qui l'annonce.

https://twitter.com/PlayStationFR/status/1561836001697349632?t=4-gLThwx0BubhcnXukX2oA&s=19
    posted the 08/22/2022 at 10:11 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    vfries posted the 08/22/2022 at 10:34 PM
    Ça va encore être la course pour se fournir.
    e3ologue posted the 08/22/2022 at 10:35 PM
    Pire communication ever, ils vont bien tuer le truc dans l'oeuf, avec ce genre de méthode.
    squall294 posted the 08/22/2022 at 10:46 PM
    E3ologue le pire c'est que c'est vrais. Lâcher l'info dans un tweet random sur Playstation France à minuit. :/ Ils sont passé d'une communication parfaite de la PS4 à du osef total sur la PS5.
    axlenz posted the 08/22/2022 at 11:07 PM
    vfries bof. Je ne pense pas que ce sera aussi compliqué que la ps5 vu le public. Ce sera bien plus compliqué que pour le PSVR je te l’accorde mais je ne vois pas ça stagné autant que la Ps5. Sachant que pour la ps5 ça dure depuis fin 2020
    kratoszeus posted the 08/22/2022 at 11:11 PM
    squall294 L'équipe de Jim Ryan il veut faire des économies sur la com cet abruti. Vivement qu'il saute que Yoshida revienne au sommet.
    fretide posted the 08/22/2022 at 11:12 PM
    axlenz
    Il faudra que sony trouve un bon moyen pour contenir les scalpers cette fois ci
