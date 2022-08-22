accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 6147
visites since opening : 7593758
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[PlayStation] Officiel le PSVR 2 sera disponible début 2023
C'est officiel le PSVR 2 sera disponible début 2023, c'est le compte Twitter de PlayStation qui l'annonce.
https://twitter.com/PlayStationFR/status/1561836001697349632?t=4-gLThwx0BubhcnXukX2oA&s=19
1
Like
Who likes this ?
sora78
posted the 08/22/2022 at 10:11 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (6)
6
)
vfries
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 10:34 PM
Ça va encore être la course pour se fournir.
e3ologue
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 10:35 PM
Pire communication ever, ils vont bien tuer le truc dans l'oeuf, avec ce genre de méthode.
squall294
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 10:46 PM
E3ologue
le pire c'est que c'est vrais. Lâcher l'info dans un tweet random sur Playstation France à minuit. :/ Ils sont passé d'une communication parfaite de la PS4 à du osef total sur la PS5.
axlenz
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 11:07 PM
vfries
bof. Je ne pense pas que ce sera aussi compliqué que la ps5 vu le public. Ce sera bien plus compliqué que pour le PSVR je te l’accorde mais je ne vois pas ça stagné autant que la Ps5. Sachant que pour la ps5 ça dure depuis fin 2020
kratoszeus
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 11:11 PM
squall294
L'équipe de Jim Ryan il veut faire des économies sur la com cet abruti. Vivement qu'il saute que Yoshida revienne au sommet.
fretide
posted
the 08/22/2022 at 11:12 PM
axlenz
Il faudra que sony trouve un bon moyen pour contenir les scalpers cette fois ci
