name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
6044
visites since opening :
7420426
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[PS+] Dealabs Leak les jeux du PS+
Comme d'habitude, Dealabs annonce les prochains jeux du PS+ et il y a du lourd avec Yakuza Like a Dragon
Tony Hawk's Pro-Skater 1 & 2
Yakuza Like a Dragon
Little Nightmare
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
legato
posted the 07/27/2022 at 09:56 AM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
10
)
skuldleif
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 09:58 AM
excellent pourquoi mes gwg ressemble au fond des chiottes quand le ps+ de base garde un certains standard ?
isora
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 10:00 AM
C’est propre
romgamer6859
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 10:06 AM
skuldleif
car sony sélectionne et filtre c'est pareil pour le ps plus extra, ils vont pas mettre des daubes en tout cas pour l'instant c'est pas le cas
idd
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 10:06 AM
heu c'est bizarre, Little Nightmare est déjà dans l'offre, j'ai un pote qui l'a fait il y a 2 semaines.
slyder
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 10:09 AM
Au fait un de mes potes vivant en Belgique, a chopé gratos Syphon filter y'a 2 jours, en sachant que c'est seulement disponible par le ps premium et qu'il est seulement en essential, peut-être un bug du store belge !?
playstation2008
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 10:25 AM
Et beh... si c'est ça, c'est du lourd pour le coup !!
hyoga57
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 10:31 AM
slyder
Aucun bug, il l'avait déjà acheté sur le PSN de la PS3.
C'est pareil pour Wiild Arms, vu que je l'avais déjà acheté sur PS3, j'ai pu le récupérer gratuitement sur PS4.
rulian
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 10:44 AM
Yakuza est tellement top !!
J'ai surkiffé ce jeu
guiguif
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 12:02 PM
Pas mal
fan2jeux
posted
the 07/27/2022 at 12:33 PM
slyder
Si ton pote l'avait acheté à l'époque sur ps3, c'est normal que ce soit offert.
J'ai eu la même avec oddworld et resident evil director cut
