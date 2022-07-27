profile
[PS+] Dealabs Leak les jeux du PS+
Comme d'habitude, Dealabs annonce les prochains jeux du PS+ et il y a du lourd avec Yakuza Like a Dragon



Tony Hawk's Pro-Skater 1 & 2

Yakuza Like a Dragon

Little Nightmare
    posted the 07/27/2022 at 09:56 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (10)
    skuldleif posted the 07/27/2022 at 09:58 AM
    excellent pourquoi mes gwg ressemble au fond des chiottes quand le ps+ de base garde un certains standard ?
    isora posted the 07/27/2022 at 10:00 AM
    C’est propre
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/27/2022 at 10:06 AM
    skuldleif car sony sélectionne et filtre c'est pareil pour le ps plus extra, ils vont pas mettre des daubes en tout cas pour l'instant c'est pas le cas
    idd posted the 07/27/2022 at 10:06 AM
    heu c'est bizarre, Little Nightmare est déjà dans l'offre, j'ai un pote qui l'a fait il y a 2 semaines.
    slyder posted the 07/27/2022 at 10:09 AM
    Au fait un de mes potes vivant en Belgique, a chopé gratos Syphon filter y'a 2 jours, en sachant que c'est seulement disponible par le ps premium et qu'il est seulement en essential, peut-être un bug du store belge !?
    playstation2008 posted the 07/27/2022 at 10:25 AM
    Et beh... si c'est ça, c'est du lourd pour le coup !!
    hyoga57 posted the 07/27/2022 at 10:31 AM
    slyder Aucun bug, il l'avait déjà acheté sur le PSN de la PS3.

    C'est pareil pour Wiild Arms, vu que je l'avais déjà acheté sur PS3, j'ai pu le récupérer gratuitement sur PS4.
    rulian posted the 07/27/2022 at 10:44 AM
    Yakuza est tellement top !!
    J'ai surkiffé ce jeu
    guiguif posted the 07/27/2022 at 12:02 PM
    Pas mal
    fan2jeux posted the 07/27/2022 at 12:33 PM
    slyder
    Si ton pote l'avait acheté à l'époque sur ps3, c'est normal que ce soit offert.

    J'ai eu la même avec oddworld et resident evil director cut
