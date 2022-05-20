profile
Une suite pour Death Stranding ?
Norman Reedus vient-il d'annoncer la suite de Death Stranding ?

https://www.leoedit.com/culture/norman-reedus-on-the-end-of-an-era/
    posted the 05/20/2022 at 02:28 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 05/20/2022 at 02:39 PM
    Qu'est que tu veux avoir comme suite à un RPG qui décide d'utiliser l'usure des semelles comme mécanique de gameplay.

    Ce que JDG trouve emmerdant.
    zekk posted the 05/20/2022 at 02:51 PM


    darkxehanort94 Kojima a très certainement plus d'imagination et de talent que toi
    beppop posted the 05/20/2022 at 02:54 PM
    C'était obligé

    Bonne nouvelle les bases sont là !!
    altendorf posted the 05/20/2022 at 02:55 PM
    100% il parlait de la version PS5.
    ozymandias posted the 05/20/2022 at 03:02 PM
    Pitié non!!!
    noishe posted the 05/20/2022 at 03:06 PM
    altendorf L'interview date d'il y a quelques jours à peine, et il dit qu'ils viennent tout juste de commencer la 2e partie, c'est peu probable qu'il parle de la version PS5.
    akiru posted the 05/20/2022 at 03:08 PM
    darkxehanort94 Ah si JDG le dit alors ...
    marcelpatulacci posted the 05/20/2022 at 03:24 PM
    akiru

    A fortiori a l'image des commentaires le jeu, il aura VRAIMENT divisé

    Moi globalement j'ai aimé le jeu MAIS oui, parcourir une map géante a pied, relève du sadomasochisme

    J'ai même utilisé un trainer(cheat) pour augmenter la vitesse du jeu quand on marche sinon j'aurais perdu patience. C'est vraiment du jamais vue une torture pareil sans bug.

    Outre les longs blabla (mais ça passe), parcourir la map a pied est le principale défaut du jeu mais sinon ça reste un bon jeu et je dit oui a un 2eme
    altendorf posted the 05/20/2022 at 03:25 PM
    noishe Le mec est souvent paumé, pas improbable qu’il évoquait la version PS5 en parlait de deuxième partie
