Jeux Vidéo
268
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
409
Likes
leblogdeshacka
articles : 4370
visites since opening : 5109557
leblogdeshacka > blog
Les jeux PS+ du mois d'avril
Les jeux PS+ sont dévoilés et il y a du lourd




Oddworld Soulstorm
Days Gone
Zombie Army 4
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    torotoro59, minbox
    posted the 03/31/2021 at 03:36 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (13)
    birmou posted the 03/31/2021 at 03:38 PM
    Je rigole des leaks d'il y a quelques jours
    ravyxxs posted the 03/31/2021 at 03:38 PM
    kwentyn posted the 03/31/2021 at 03:39 PM
    Encore un succès des leak 4chan
    Vraiment trop hâte de jouer a oddworld
    nindo64 posted the 03/31/2021 at 03:39 PM
    Je vais enfin pouvoir faire Days Gone
    altendorf posted the 03/31/2021 at 03:39 PM
    kwentyn Les mecs ont une telle imagination XD
    guiguif posted the 03/31/2021 at 03:40 PM
    Ouais bon Days Gone si t'as la PS5 t'es zebi vu qu'il est deja dans la PS+ Collection
    bladagun posted the 03/31/2021 at 03:40 PM
    Zomby machin c'est bien ?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/31/2021 at 03:42 PM
    nindo64 il est juste énorme et sous estimé, j'attends la suite avec impatience
    bladagun c'est pas mal
    lightning posted the 03/31/2021 at 03:42 PM
    un sans faute encore une fois
    famimax posted the 03/31/2021 at 03:42 PM
    bladagun Non
    shinz0 posted the 03/31/2021 at 03:43 PM
    Oddworld
    Days Gone
    kuroni posted the 03/31/2021 at 03:45 PM
    meh...
    minbox posted the 03/31/2021 at 03:46 PM
    Exceptionnel
