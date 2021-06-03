ajouter un tigre
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
articles : 4306
visites since opening : 5018000
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Series X] Une Series X|S White en approche ?
C'est sur le compte Instagram que je viens d'apercevoir une Series X|S White. XBOX serait-il en train de teaser une nouvelle couleur pour sa console ?

Réponse sans doute très bientôt !

    posted the 03/06/2021 at 10:04 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    liberty posted the 03/06/2021 at 10:05 PM
    C'est bien mais et les stocks ?
    gamerdome posted the 03/06/2021 at 10:10 PM
    Moi c'est une PS5 Black que je veux
    ronan89 posted the 03/06/2021 at 10:12 PM
    Il s'agit d'une photo de la Series S
    shincloud posted the 03/06/2021 at 10:16 PM
    Faire une Series X avec la même couleur que la Series S... mais comme dis ronan89 c'est une image de la XS
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/06/2021 at 10:19 PM
    ronan89 c'est une Series S ?
    ronan89 posted the 03/06/2021 at 10:21 PM
    https://gamespot1.cbsistatic.com/uploads/original/1574/15747411/3732506-img_4167.jpg
    goldmen33 posted the 03/06/2021 at 10:29 PM
    C'est une S, la X a des pieds rond pour la mettre à l'horizontale
    wickette posted the 03/06/2021 at 11:32 PM
    Une nouvelle couleur ok, mais sans stock
