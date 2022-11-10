accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
[iam8bit] CupHead aura droit à une édition collector
La version boîte de CupHead aura droit à une édition collector au prix de 199.99€ en exclusivité sur le site iam8bit.
posted the 10/11/2022 at 04:46 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (10)
10
)
fdestroyer
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 04:58 PM
Franchement très sympa contrairement a la miriade de collector ultra nuls qu'ils sortent chaque année.
Toujours pas de date sinon?
guiguif
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 05:04 PM
fdestroyer
6 decembre
arrrghl
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 05:05 PM
bof, pourquoi pas faire simple avec un artbook et une bonne ost physique (vinyle ou cd)
guiguif
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 05:06 PM
arrrghl
justement on a enfin quelque chose qui sort des éternels artbooks et OST
famimax
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 05:06 PM
Pourquoi pas en plus le prix c'est grosso merdo le prix d'un jeu PS5 en edition normale
arrrghl
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 05:09 PM
guiguif
ouais mais c'est moche ! enfin la boite à musique c'est cool ça !
hyoga57
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 05:24 PM
famimax
C'est 199€ le collector.
guiguif
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 05:27 PM
arrrghl
je ne vois pas en quoi, on est parfaitement dans le ton vintage du jeu et la marionette est une replique de celle utilisée dans les differents trailer
famimax
hyoga57
rajoutez les frais de ports, douane an co, ça va atteindra le prix de la Serie S sans promo
famimax
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 05:42 PM
hyoga57
guiguif
Bon allez j'abuse un peu, on va dire que c'est le prix de ce que gagne à la minute
suzukube
à chaque video sponsorisé par Orange
fdestroyer
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 07:12 PM
guiguif
grave, on va pas chialer pour une fois qu'ils refont un effort sur un collector, marre des steelbook et artbook
