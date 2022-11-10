profile
leblogdeshacka > blog
[iam8bit] CupHead aura droit à une édition collector
La version boîte de CupHead aura droit à une édition collector au prix de 199.99€ en exclusivité sur le site iam8bit.

    posted the 10/11/2022 at 04:46 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (10)
    fdestroyer posted the 10/11/2022 at 04:58 PM
    Franchement très sympa contrairement a la miriade de collector ultra nuls qu'ils sortent chaque année.

    Toujours pas de date sinon?
    guiguif posted the 10/11/2022 at 05:04 PM
    fdestroyer 6 decembre
    arrrghl posted the 10/11/2022 at 05:05 PM
    bof, pourquoi pas faire simple avec un artbook et une bonne ost physique (vinyle ou cd)
    guiguif posted the 10/11/2022 at 05:06 PM
    arrrghl justement on a enfin quelque chose qui sort des éternels artbooks et OST
    famimax posted the 10/11/2022 at 05:06 PM
    Pourquoi pas en plus le prix c'est grosso merdo le prix d'un jeu PS5 en edition normale
    arrrghl posted the 10/11/2022 at 05:09 PM
    guiguif ouais mais c'est moche ! enfin la boite à musique c'est cool ça !
    hyoga57 posted the 10/11/2022 at 05:24 PM
    famimax C'est 199€ le collector.
    guiguif posted the 10/11/2022 at 05:27 PM
    arrrghl je ne vois pas en quoi, on est parfaitement dans le ton vintage du jeu et la marionette est une replique de celle utilisée dans les differents trailer

    famimax hyoga57 rajoutez les frais de ports, douane an co, ça va atteindra le prix de la Serie S sans promo
    famimax posted the 10/11/2022 at 05:42 PM
    hyoga57 guiguif Bon allez j'abuse un peu, on va dire que c'est le prix de ce que gagne à la minute suzukube à chaque video sponsorisé par Orange
    fdestroyer posted the 10/11/2022 at 07:12 PM
    guiguif grave, on va pas chialer pour une fois qu'ils refont un effort sur un collector, marre des steelbook et artbook
