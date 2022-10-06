ajouter un tigre
[XBOX] La durée du show révélé
La durée du show de XBOX Bethesda est maintenant dévoilé. J'espère qu'il y aura pas mal de bonnes choses car le show durera "que" 95 minutes.

    posted the 06/10/2022 at 09:45 PM by leblogdeshacka
    xenofamicom posted the 06/10/2022 at 09:48 PM
    Si c'est bien rythmé, on va peut-être passé un bon moment
    nobleswan posted the 06/10/2022 at 09:50 PM
    95 minutes plus que l'an dernier.
    walterwhite posted the 06/10/2022 at 09:50 PM
    C’est la bonne in sha Allah
