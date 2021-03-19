accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
visites since opening :
> blog
[préco] Taxi Chaos sur PS4 en boîte !!
Le jeu Taxi Chaos est maintenant disponible en boîte sur PS4, en attendant la version Switch. Pour rappel, la One n'aura pas de version boîte comme très souvent.
Amazon
https://amzn.to/38VBVop
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/19/2021 at 12:51 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
4
)
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 12:51 PM
ikki47
La version boîte est disponible
fdestroyer
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 12:55 PM
La switch n'est pas déjà sur le marché?
J'hésite un peu, car le gameplay et le jeu en général ont l'air tellement molasson vis à vis de son illustre modèle
frz
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 02:05 PM
De ce que j'ai vu, ça m'a l'air d'être la version wish de crazy taxi. En tout cas le visuel de la boite fait vraiment cheap.
ikki47
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 02:10 PM
leblogdeshacka
Merci
J'hésite un peu, car le gameplay et le jeu en général ont l'air tellement molasson vis à vis de son illustre modèle