articles : 4335
visites since opening : 5062921
[préco] Taxi Chaos sur PS4 en boîte !!
Le jeu Taxi Chaos est maintenant disponible en boîte sur PS4, en attendant la version Switch. Pour rappel, la One n'aura pas de version boîte comme très souvent.




    posted the 03/19/2021 at 12:51 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/19/2021 at 12:51 PM
    ikki47 La version boîte est disponible
    fdestroyer posted the 03/19/2021 at 12:55 PM
    La switch n'est pas déjà sur le marché?

    J'hésite un peu, car le gameplay et le jeu en général ont l'air tellement molasson vis à vis de son illustre modèle
    frz posted the 03/19/2021 at 02:05 PM
    De ce que j'ai vu, ça m'a l'air d'être la version wish de crazy taxi. En tout cas le visuel de la boite fait vraiment cheap.
    ikki47 posted the 03/19/2021 at 02:10 PM
    leblogdeshacka Merci
