Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
link49
link49
link49 > blog
Nintendo Labo VR Switch : Une première note tombe, aïe...
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Nintendo Labo :



4Players.de est le premier site a attribué une note au quatrième kit Nintendo Labo. Et il lui attribue la mauvaise note de 4/10 :



Pour rappel, ce kit sortira demain...

Source : https://www.metacritic.com/game/switch/nintendo-labo-toycon-04-vr-kit
    posted the 04/11/2019 at 04:46 PM by link49
    comments (24)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/11/2019 at 04:50 PM
    En même temps ça à l' air aussi pratique que le virtual boy .
    vfries posted the 04/11/2019 at 04:50 PM
    darkxehanort94 c'est tellement ça
    gemini posted the 04/11/2019 at 04:53 PM
    C'était attendu...
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/11/2019 at 04:53 PM
    darkxehanort94 vfries en parlant de ça.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ULhQXtx6Ig
    guiguif posted the 04/11/2019 at 04:55 PM
    Va falloir qu'ils arretent le forcing avec cette merde surtout que ça doit bien niquer la vue
    ducknsexe posted the 04/11/2019 at 04:56 PM
    wtf , ça posséde une note ce truc
    axlenz posted the 04/11/2019 at 04:58 PM
    Non mais qui s'attendait à un truc extra
    Le véritable intérêt selon moi est le garage pour la création des mini jeux sans plus...
    link49 posted the 04/11/2019 at 04:58 PM
    Je le prendrais,mais plus tard je pense...
    vfries posted the 04/11/2019 at 04:59 PM
    guiguif ils sont déjà aveugles, aucun risque
    yukilin posted the 04/11/2019 at 05:07 PM
    Qui en doutait au vu du "truc".....
    roivas posted the 04/11/2019 at 05:07 PM
    En même temps fallait pas s'attendre a des miracles vu la gueule du truc. De toute façon, perso, j'aime pas la vr :x
    yukilin posted the 04/11/2019 at 05:08 PM
    roivas : Pareil, la VR ça ne me plait pas le moins du monde.
    shanks posted the 04/11/2019 at 05:09 PM
    Pourtant, quasiment tous les autres retours sont sympas de ce que j'ai lu ce matin.
    ducknsexe posted the 04/11/2019 at 05:13 PM
    Le Nintendo Labo VR Switch est un test , Nintendo nous prepare déjà pour l avenir , la prochaine generation sera a coup sur un Casque VR
    wickette posted the 04/11/2019 at 05:18 PM
    Bah oui c’est evident. C’est pas un screen OLED 4K HDR 144Hz
    misterpixel posted the 04/11/2019 at 05:18 PM
    Étonnant.
    parliz posted the 04/11/2019 at 05:21 PM
    Tant mieux,c'est vraiment pas un chemin que j'aimerais que le JV prenne.

    guiguif Va falloir qu'ils arretent le forcing avec cette merde surtout que ça doit bien niquer la vue

    Clairement.
    gemini posted the 04/11/2019 at 05:26 PM
    Suffit d'essayer de mettre la switch à 10cm pour voir direct que c'est merdique... Après c'est sur que pour le prix. Je compte plutôt prendre le VR pour essayer avec No Man's Sky qui pourrait me donner goût à la VR. A voir.
    leonr4 posted the 04/11/2019 at 05:28 PM
    Guiguif ils sont déjà aveugles, aucun risque


    Cette violence
    allanoix posted the 04/11/2019 at 05:29 PM
    Ben pas de pornhub sur switch alors...
    kuroni posted the 04/11/2019 at 05:48 PM
    Qui en doutait ?
    birmou posted the 04/11/2019 at 05:53 PM
    Investissez
    Dans
    Le
    PS
    VR
    flom posted the 04/11/2019 at 06:14 PM
    shanks j aimerai bien savoir ou ? j aimerai lire des avis plutot qu une note
    k1fry posted the 04/11/2019 at 06:20 PM
    flom : Les retours US sont positifs oui. Ils précisent bien que c'est façon originale et créative de faire decouvrir la technologie aux plus petits. Tu pourras lire plus de textes sur le lien suivant :

    https://www.resetera.com/threads/nintendo-labo-vr-review-thread.110909/
