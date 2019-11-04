accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18035
visites since opening :
24434551
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
The Witcher
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
Nintendo Labo VR Switch : Une première note tombe, aïe...
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Nintendo Labo :
4Players.de est le premier site a attribué une note au quatrième kit Nintendo Labo. Et il lui attribue la mauvaise note de 4/10 :
Pour rappel, ce kit sortira demain...
Source :
https://www.metacritic.com/game/switch/nintendo-labo-toycon-04-vr-kit
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/11/2019 at 04:46 PM by
link49
comments (
24
)
darkxehanort94
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 04:50 PM
En même temps ça à l' air aussi pratique que le virtual boy .
vfries
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 04:50 PM
darkxehanort94
c'est tellement ça
gemini
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 04:53 PM
C'était attendu...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 04:53 PM
darkxehanort94
vfries
en parlant de ça.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ULhQXtx6Ig
guiguif
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 04:55 PM
Va falloir qu'ils arretent le forcing avec cette merde surtout que ça doit bien niquer la vue
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 04:56 PM
wtf , ça posséde une note ce truc
axlenz
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 04:58 PM
Non mais qui s'attendait à un truc extra
Le véritable intérêt selon moi est le garage pour la création des mini jeux sans plus...
link49
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 04:58 PM
Je le prendrais,mais plus tard je pense...
vfries
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 04:59 PM
guiguif
ils sont déjà aveugles, aucun risque
yukilin
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 05:07 PM
Qui en doutait au vu du "truc".....
roivas
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 05:07 PM
En même temps fallait pas s'attendre a des miracles vu la gueule du truc. De toute façon, perso, j'aime pas la vr :x
yukilin
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 05:08 PM
roivas
: Pareil, la VR ça ne me plait pas le moins du monde.
shanks
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 05:09 PM
Pourtant, quasiment tous les autres retours sont sympas de ce que j'ai lu ce matin.
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 05:13 PM
Le Nintendo Labo VR Switch est un test , Nintendo nous prepare déjà pour l avenir , la prochaine generation sera a coup sur un Casque VR
wickette
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 05:18 PM
Bah oui c’est evident. C’est pas un screen OLED 4K HDR 144Hz
misterpixel
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 05:18 PM
Étonnant.
parliz
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 05:21 PM
Tant mieux,c'est vraiment pas un chemin que j'aimerais que le JV prenne.
guiguif
Va falloir qu'ils arretent le forcing avec cette merde surtout que ça doit bien niquer la vue
Clairement.
gemini
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 05:26 PM
Suffit d'essayer de mettre la switch à 10cm pour voir direct que c'est merdique... Après c'est sur que pour le prix. Je compte plutôt prendre le VR pour essayer avec No Man's Sky qui pourrait me donner goût à la VR. A voir.
leonr4
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 05:28 PM
Guiguif ils sont déjà aveugles, aucun risque
Cette violence
allanoix
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 05:29 PM
Ben pas de pornhub sur switch alors...
kuroni
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 05:48 PM
Qui en doutait ?
birmou
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 05:53 PM
Investissez
Dans
Le
PS
VR
flom
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 06:14 PM
shanks
j aimerai bien savoir ou ? j aimerai lire des avis plutot qu une note
k1fry
posted
the 04/11/2019 at 06:20 PM
flom
: Les retours US sont positifs oui. Ils précisent bien que c'est façon originale et créative de faire decouvrir la technologie aux plus petits. Tu pourras lire plus de textes sur le lien suivant :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/nintendo-labo-vr-review-thread.110909/
