[Ubisoft] Assassin's Creed Jade vient-il de leake ?
Le prochain volet d'Assassin's Creed est leaké, il s'agira d'un jeu mobile au nom Assassin's Creed Jade.
Ou alors, c'est un gros Fake !!!!


    posted the 12/17/2022 at 05:32 PM by leblogdeshacka
    stardustx posted the 12/17/2022 at 06:51 PM
    il a été annoncé en septembre...
    suzukube posted the 12/17/2022 at 07:46 PM
    Assassin's Creed of Tsushima ?
