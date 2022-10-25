profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
413
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6526
visites since opening : 8034275
leblogdeshacka > blog
[PlayStation] God of War Ragnarök
Une nouvelle vidéo en attendant la sortie du jeu en novembre


    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    boshi, yanssou
    posted the 10/25/2022 at 02:30 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (14)
    cliana posted the 10/25/2022 at 02:34 PM
    9min de plaisir intense, Saint Sony nous gatte.

    Noël avant l'heure.
    nikolastation posted the 10/25/2022 at 02:35 PM
    Perso, je ne regarde plus rien ! Ni vidéo, ni previews, ni tests... C'est le seul jeu de l'année que j'ai préco, je veux garder la surprise jusqu'au bout.
    ratchet posted the 10/25/2022 at 02:38 PM
    J'ai absolument rien regarder du jeu en dehors de la vidéo d'annonce
    Je vais tellement kiffer la surprise
    isora posted the 10/25/2022 at 02:45 PM
    On sait si le pack PS5 avec Ragnarok est prévu pour la France ?
    bladagun posted the 10/25/2022 at 02:54 PM
    J'ai juste cliquoté partout histoire de voir un peu mais pas trop et ce que j'ai surtout vu c'est qu'ils choisissent bien leur employées
    serve posted the 10/25/2022 at 02:58 PM
    Je regarde pas il sort dans 14 jours.
    orichimarugin posted the 10/25/2022 at 03:09 PM
    ah ouais les gars je rêve ou ça redécapite comme dans le 3
    sora78 posted the 10/25/2022 at 03:13 PM

    Les combats ont l'air tellement bourrin, varié et dynamique !!
    Encore plus qu'avant !
    couillonchatbis posted the 10/25/2022 at 03:29 PM
    nikolastation ratchet Pareil, j'ai juste vu le premier teaser qui était apparu il y a quelques mois et c'est tout. Je ne veux vraiment rien voir et tout découvrir manettes en main
    fretide posted the 10/25/2022 at 04:49 PM
    Jour un
    suzukube posted the 10/25/2022 at 04:53 PM
    fretide imagine s'il ne sortait pas sur PS4
    fretide posted the 10/25/2022 at 05:10 PM
    suzukube
    Y'a encore des pénuries, donc beaucoup n'y auraient pas accès injustement
    kinectical posted the 10/25/2022 at 05:21 PM
    orichimarugin ca decapite à fond en plus j’adore ça
    palan posted the 10/25/2022 at 06:35 PM
    suzukube mais trop, il aurais pu faire un jeux pur ps5 pour utilisé le plus de puissance possible.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo