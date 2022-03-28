profile
[] Un nouveau jeu pour One Piece
Un nouveau jeu One Piece vient d'être dévoilé, One Piece Odyssey



Le jeu sera développé par Ilca, prévu sur PS4|PS5 et One|Series.

    posted the 03/28/2022 at 01:55 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (16)
    guiguif posted the 03/28/2022 at 02:03 PM
    Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yogS2oJ2pZI
    isora posted the 03/28/2022 at 02:06 PM
    Pas de sortie sur One d’après le trailer, ce qui est chelou étant donné qu’il sort sur PS4.
    yanissou posted the 03/28/2022 at 02:06 PM
    Déjà mieux foutu que world seeker et ça promesse de pétard mouillé je reste assez curieux et j'en veux voir plus pour me faire une idée. L'aventure avec les mugiwara s'annonce pas mal.
    guiguif posted the 03/28/2022 at 02:09 PM
    isora PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam in 2022 selon Siliconera
    evojink posted the 03/28/2022 at 02:10 PM
    Développé par ILCA par contre ça peut faire peur.
    En dehors d'avoir servi de studio de soutient sur pas mal de jeux :
    Yakuza 0, Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, Dragon Quest XI, NieR
    Les seul jeux complets sur lequel ils on travaillé c'est Pokémon home et les remake Dimant/Perle de Pokémon.
    draer posted the 03/28/2022 at 02:11 PM
    Déjà on peut jouer (presque...) tout l'équipage c'est cool mais bordel les tenues post-ellipse j'en peux plus. Ça fait 10 ans qu'ils les portent plus et on se les farcit encore.
    Et Jinbe il est où ?
    cliana posted the 03/28/2022 at 02:16 PM
    draer Fini en poisson pané
    churos45 posted the 03/28/2022 at 02:16 PM
    Ça ressemble tellement à DQ11
    evojink posted the 03/28/2022 at 02:17 PM
    draer Oda avec son message au début indique qu'il a fait les design des perso il y a 3 ans, du coup vu que le jeu a été pensé avant, pas de Jimbei
    draer posted the 03/28/2022 at 02:20 PM
    evojink Et bah dans ce cas il a intérêt à être vraiment ambitieux s'il a tant de temps de développement.

    cliana
    thor posted the 03/28/2022 at 02:25 PM
    Rien de scandaleux dans le trailer, mais bon, j'ai l'impression que cette licence est maudite.
    Développé par ILCA (Pokémon DEPS) avec Sakuraba à la zik, c'est déjà pas mal ceci dit
    playstation2008 posted the 03/28/2022 at 02:29 PM
    thor En même temps quand t'es une licence qui traite de pirate... y a de fortes chances que ça soit maudit

    thor posted the 03/28/2022 at 02:38 PM
    playstation2008 C'est pas faux
    amassous posted the 03/28/2022 at 03:34 PM
    Ambiance Dragon Quest, j’espere que c’est tour par tour.
    playstation2008 posted the 03/28/2022 at 03:35 PM
    thor

    amassous N'espère pas trop ! Je crois plus en eux
    amassous posted the 03/28/2022 at 03:39 PM
    playstation2008
