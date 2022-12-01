profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
412
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5269
visites since opening : 6205192
leblogdeshacka > blog
[PlayStation] Du gameplay pour God of War PC
Un peu de gameplay pour God of War sur PC.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/12/2022 at 05:39 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/12/2022 at 06:41 PM
    GOTY 2022
    fragg posted the 01/12/2022 at 06:53 PM
    C'est que moi ou ça semble pas du tout en 60fps cette vidéo... c'est dommage :/
    playstation2008 posted the 01/12/2022 at 07:22 PM
    marcelpatulacci God of War contre God of War : Ragnarök aux VGA
    naoshige11 posted the 01/12/2022 at 08:09 PM
    fragg en même temps c'est Playstation Access, je pense que pour avoir une vrai vidéo qui montre ce que donne le jeu sur une machine de guerre, c'est pas là que ça se passe.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo