profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
410
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5116
visites since opening : 5927770
leblogdeshacka > blog
[FNAC] Alan Wake pour 19.99€
Le jeu Alan Wake est disponible pour 19.99€ sur PS5|PS4 et One.




J'ai pas pris cette nouvelle version encore, mais quel jeu (fini deux fois sur 360)



Fnac
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/25/2021 at 12:40 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    djfab posted the 11/25/2021 at 12:44 PM
    Je suis en train de le faire, il est bon, très bonne narration, mais je le trouve quand même répétitif (toujours avancer plus ou moins tout droit, tuer qq ennemis de temps en temps, les décors sont presque toujours les mêmes...). Pas si bon que ce que j'imaginais (première fois que je le fais, peut être qu'il a un peu vieilli aussi).
    guiguif posted the 11/25/2021 at 01:00 PM
    J'aimerais la meme pour Control Ultimate perso :/

    Sinon la version physique de Star Wars Fallen Order sur PS5 est aussi a ce prix, je savais meme pas qu'il etait ressorti en boite sur PS5, je l'ai repris comme un geonpi
    mafacenligne posted the 11/25/2021 at 02:03 PM
    pour ma part sur Xbox 360 avec mon system de son de l'époque Xbox Spherex 5.1 à fond et dans le noir ,j'ai dévoré Alan Wake et Dead Space en 48 heures chacun !
    razyas d'avis médical
    ioop posted the 11/25/2021 at 02:08 PM
    fait en démat, j'avais payé 5€ pour ce remaster je crois
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo