Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Game Pass] Nouvelle fournée de jeux
Voici la nouvelle fournée de jeux Game Pass

    torotoro59
    posted the 11/16/2021 at 02:16 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (10)
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/16/2021 at 03:01 PM
    Curieux pour mortal shell après vu qu'il y a eu forza en début de mois fallait pas s'attendre à grand chose
    churos45 posted the 11/16/2021 at 03:27 PM
    Exo One ça a l'air d'être un jeu un peu relaxant à la Flower. Mortal Shell m'intrigue mais je n'en ai pas entendu que du bien, à tester !

    My Friend Pedro n'était pas déjà dispo dans le Game Pass ? Je me souviens y avoir joué...
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/16/2021 at 03:39 PM
    churos45
    Si si il est de retour.
    heracles posted the 11/16/2021 at 03:50 PM
    Bof
    ioop posted the 11/16/2021 at 04:06 PM
    moué pas top
    aiolia081 posted the 11/16/2021 at 04:27 PM
    Mortal Shell a eut de jolie critique de joueurs, pourquoi pas tester.

Exo One ca à l'air reposant.

    Exo One ca à l'air reposant.
    kizito5 posted the 11/16/2021 at 04:41 PM
    On a déjà eu Forza Horizon 5 et Halo Infinite MP ce mois-ci, faut laisser le temps aux joueurs !
    superpanda posted the 11/16/2021 at 04:47 PM
    aiolia081 ah ouais, super s'il y a la version next gen en plus!
    aiolia081 posted the 11/16/2021 at 04:50 PM
    superpanda C'est un Dark Soul Like qui apparemment est plutôt pas mal, à voir si c'est vraiment le cas
    jenicris posted the 11/16/2021 at 04:53 PM
    Je reste sur FH5 et Halo.
