Jeux Vidéo
269
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
409
Likes
leblogdeshacka
articles : 4691
visites since opening : 5469742
leblogdeshacka > blog
Bon plan Ratchet & Clank à 60€
Enfin un prix un peu plus convenable pour le jeu Ratchet & Clank sur PS5, 60€.




J'efface dès que plus disponible

[g] Amazon
https://amzn.to/3zg9xIo
    posted the 07/19/2021 at 08:17 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    negan posted the 07/19/2021 at 08:18 PM
    Mdr ça devrait être le prix de base et vous dite bon plan
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/19/2021 at 08:18 PM
    negan je suis entièrement d'accord, mais du coup c'est un bon plan malgré tout
    hanackil posted the 07/19/2021 at 08:21 PM
    Il est trouvable un peu partout à 40 et 50 € sur le bon coin .
    piratees posted the 07/19/2021 at 08:22 PM
    lol ça fait un bail que il est a 60€ sur amazon
    rumgal posted the 07/19/2021 at 08:32 PM
    Lire bon plan pour un jeu à 60 euros
    gunstarred posted the 07/19/2021 at 08:32 PM
    negan j'ai pensé la même chose.
    zephon posted the 07/19/2021 at 08:47 PM
    negan
    suzukube posted the 07/19/2021 at 08:55 PM
    negan Il est trop beau pour être proposé à 69,99 € ! C'est une excellente affaire !
