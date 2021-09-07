ajouter un tigre
[Préco] Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut + 10€ en CC
Le jeu Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut est disponible sur la Fnac



Fnac 10€ en CC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3DGhost%2Bof%2BTsushima%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    posted the 07/09/2021 at 12:36 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    bladagun posted the 07/09/2021 at 12:37 PM
    Ha enfin bon bah je preco
    bladagun posted the 07/09/2021 at 12:47 PM
    En ce moment il y a le code ETE10 qui donne 10 pour cent sur la carte.

    Ils marquent quand on le met dans le panier :
    10% avec le code + 10euros offert
    En gros 2 offres seulement même si il y a un plus elle ne sont en dirait pas cumulable...
    bladagun posted the 07/09/2021 at 12:48 PM
    Attendez un peu pour voir si c'est un bug et que ça sera corrigé parce que 18euros sur la carte ça ferais plaisir
    yanissou posted the 07/09/2021 at 12:50 PM
    Toujours pas de gameplay du dlc
    obi69 posted the 07/09/2021 at 12:51 PM
    Je sens trop que ça va être un code dans la boîte...
    sk8mag posted the 07/09/2021 at 12:57 PM
    On critique pas mal nintendo en ce moment qui prend les joueurs pour des pigeons,mais là c'est du même niveau. J'ai adoré le jeu, mais hors de question de repasser à la caisse à ce prix là ...
    bladagun posted the 07/09/2021 at 01:03 PM
    sk8mag fallait être patient
    walterwhite posted the 07/09/2021 at 01:16 PM
    80 balles le jeu, en plus un jeu PS4...Respectez-vous bordel !
