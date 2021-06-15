ajouter un tigre
[Switch] Les box des nouveaux jeux
Nintendo dévoile les différentes box des jeux présentés lors du Nintendo Direct.



Metroid Dread/Shin Megami Tensei V



Mario Party SuperStar/Wario Ware Get It Together !
    posted the 06/15/2021 at 08:53 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    losz posted the 06/15/2021 at 09:03 PM
    La gueule du héro de SMT, ca fait peur.
    aros posted the 06/15/2021 at 09:09 PM
    losz
    J'avoue, mais y'a eut pire auparavant Disons que le charac-design de la licence a toujours était particulier. Alors ici, je trouve qu'ils ont fait des efforts, même si c'est pas forcément à mon goût.
