Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Préco] Pokémon Diamant et Perle en préco +5€ CC
Les jeux Pokémon Perle et Diamants sont maintenant disponibles en préco et avec une édition spéciale regroupant les deux jeux.



Il y a 5€ en CC


Fnac
Amazon
https://amzn.to/3uElpkN
    posted the 06/02/2021 at 12:56 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    noishe posted the 06/02/2021 at 01:20 PM
    C'était 10 euros hier
    Et comme hier, c'est plus intéressant de les prendre séparément, puisque ça fait 2 bons de 5 euros au lieu d'un, pour le même prix.
    aros posted the 06/02/2021 at 01:29 PM
    noishe
    Ouais mais ta la boîte collector... ! Pauvre " noob "
    noishe posted the 06/02/2021 at 02:08 PM
    aros Mince tu as raison
    thelastone posted the 06/02/2021 at 02:26 PM
    ils devraient remplacer les 5 euros par de la vaseline...bon je vais pas faire mon rabat-joie bon jeu à tous malgré tout
    amassous posted the 06/02/2021 at 04:00 PM
    Qui achete ça serieux?
    suzukube posted the 06/02/2021 at 05:12 PM
    Je refuse d'acheter 2 fois le même jeu.
