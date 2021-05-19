ajouter un tigre
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
articles : 4512
visites since opening : 5278911
[Préco] Zelda Skyward Sword + 10€ en CC + porte clé et Joy-Con Zelda en préco
En attendant l'arrivée des préco pour le prochain Amiibo Zelda, le jeu Skyward Sword est toujours disponible en préco avec toujours 10€ en CC




Fnac 49.99€ + 10€ en CC

Les Joy-Con sont aussi disponibles
Fnac
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3Dthe%2Blegend%2Bof%2Bzelda%2Blink%2527s%2Bawakening%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
    posted the 05/19/2021 at 02:33 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    malroth posted the 05/19/2021 at 02:34 PM
    10€ et non 15€
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/19/2021 at 02:36 PM
    malroth je suis resté sur le début des préco, car de mémoire il y avait 15€ en CC
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/19/2021 at 02:38 PM
    A titre d'info Micromania va offrir un steelbook à l'achat du jeu, même si l'info n'est pas encore paru.
    Je ne sais pas si l'offre s'étendre à d'autre boutique.
    mizuki posted the 05/19/2021 at 02:48 PM
    En parlant de Micromania, visiblement eux aussi ils commencent à offrir des bons pour les précommandes, mais bon ça compense à peine la différence de prix, et les conditions d'utilisations sont beaucoup plus restreintes
    isora posted the 05/19/2021 at 03:00 PM
    L'amiibo est en préco à 29.99
    finalyoz posted the 05/19/2021 at 03:58 PM
    Il y a toujours eu 10 € (et non 15) de préco sur Zelda SW à la FNAC même au début des précos.
