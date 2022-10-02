profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
411
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5384
visites since opening : 6362630
leblogdeshacka > blog
[PlayStation] 7 annonces et actualités sur les jeux
PlayStation annonce 7 jeux des maintenant toute les 15 minutes.



À partir de 16 h (heure de Paris), puis toutes les 15 minutes, nous allons publier une histoire ici sur le PlayStation.Blog


Moss: Book II




Animal Well


















https://blog.fr.playstation.com/
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    yobloom, minbox
    posted the 02/10/2022 at 03:27 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/10/2022 at 03:32 PM
    Logique Nintendo a eu la lumière hier soir sur eux, Sony veut de la lumière pour lui aujourd'hui ^^
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo