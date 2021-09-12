profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
411
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5164
visites since opening : 6010946
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Unboxing] Press Kit Halo Infinite
Un superbe Press Kit pour Halo Infinite

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    torotoro59, nindo64
    posted the 12/09/2021 at 03:42 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 12/09/2021 at 06:15 PM
    Comme on ne l'a pas reçu chez Otakugame.fr, on va le noter 7 ce Halo Infinite. Ça aurait été un 9+ select avec le Kit Press, mais Microsoft nous a oublié
    suzukube posted the 12/09/2021 at 06:19 PM
    Troll à part, c'est une toute petite Youtubeuse ! C'est génial que Microsoft lui ai envoyé ce kit, j'espère que ça lui donnera de la visibilité ^^ ! Elle a l'air super contente de ce kit ^^ ! C'est une fan de Halo à la base ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo