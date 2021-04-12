profile
[Unboxing] XBOX Gucci
Comme vous le savez, XBOX s'est associé à la marque Gucci pour créer des éditions très limitée de la Series X.
Le moment est venue de découvrir la bête.



Le prix de la bête, environ 7000€
    posted the 12/04/2021 at 03:27 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/04/2021 at 03:35 PM
    La classe

    Allez: PS5 avec Dior et la Switch avec..............Adidas
