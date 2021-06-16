ajouter un tigre
profile
Jeux Vidéo
269
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
410
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4601
visites since opening : 5371831
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Badland] Une édition collector pour Pecaminosa
Le jeu Pecaminosa, aura droit à une édition collector sur Switch et PS4.

Switch



PS4



Le jeu sera disponible le 10 Septembre 2021.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    gareauxloups
    posted the 06/16/2021 at 01:05 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo