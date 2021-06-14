accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[Préco] Flight Simulator est en préco
La Fnac obtient l'exclusivité de la version boîte de Flight Simulator sur XBOX.
Pour rappel, le jeu sera disponible dans le Game Pass dès le 27 Juillet 2021.
FNAC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3DMicrosoft%2BFlight%2BSimulator%2BXbox%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
posted the 06/14/2021 at 07:57 AM by leblogdeshacka
comments (1)
kratoszeus
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 07:59 AM
Y a des joystick compatible sur xbox ?
