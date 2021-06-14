ajouter un tigre
profile
Jeux Vidéo
269
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
410
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4588
visites since opening : 5360972
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Préco] Flight Simulator est en préco
La Fnac obtient l'exclusivité de la version boîte de Flight Simulator sur XBOX.



Pour rappel, le jeu sera disponible dans le Game Pass dès le 27 Juillet 2021.


FNAC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3DMicrosoft%2BFlight%2BSimulator%2BXbox%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    phase1
    posted the 06/14/2021 at 07:57 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    kratoszeus posted the 06/14/2021 at 07:59 AM
    Y a des joystick compatible sur xbox ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo