[Préco] La Switch Lite Blue est disponible en préco
Le nouveau coloris de la Switch Lite est maintenant disponible chez la FNAC.




Elle sera disponible le 7 Mai 2021


FNAC 199.99€
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FConsole-portable-Nintendo-Switch-Lite-Bleue%2Fa15620622%2Fw-4
    posted the 04/14/2021 at 09:02 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    shincloud posted the 04/14/2021 at 09:05 AM
    Non j'attends la Switch Pro dans très bientôt, les insiders de GK l'ont dit
    aros posted the 04/14/2021 at 09:22 AM
    La Game Boy Advance géante ! Manquerait plus qu'elle soit " ovale "
    Sinon, elle fait clairement jouet par rapport à la Switch de base.
    dono56 posted the 04/14/2021 at 09:25 AM
    Pourquoi pas une édition doré pour l'anniversaire de zelda avec la triforce sur le "dos" de la console *.*
    wu posted the 04/14/2021 at 09:59 AM
    shincloud oui mais pénurie de composant que l'on te dit !

    une pénurie qui n’empêche pas de vendre plus de console et des records !
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/14/2021 at 10:22 AM
    shincloud La mienne as éte volé par le livreur.
    wickette posted the 04/14/2021 at 10:31 AM
    lol, la lite sort une nouvelle couleur = pro n'existe pas ou décalée...changez pas .

    Vous ferez moins les malins quand ce sera annoncé cet été
    jeanouillz posted the 04/14/2021 at 10:31 AM
    J'aurai aimé des joy -cons de cette couleur
    guiguif posted the 04/14/2021 at 10:42 AM
    shincloud c’est meme pas Gamekyo, mais Bloomberg donc..
