[XBOX] Une manette spéciale !
La branche XBOX Canada, dévoile une manette plutôt originale. Toute en jeans, cette manette ne sera pas disponible à la vente.




    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    beni, nosphor68, axlenz, killia
    posted the 01/18/2021 at 11:03 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    nosphor68 posted the 01/18/2021 at 11:14 PM
    Autant j’aime bien et c’est original pour le coup , par contre les poches sur les côtés.........
    yanissou posted the 01/18/2021 at 11:22 PM
    Wtf cette manette complètement inutile
    axlenz posted the 01/18/2021 at 11:25 PM
    jolie à voir en effet mais heureusement qu'elle n'est pas commercialisé car avec tout ce jean c'est matière à emmagasiner de la crasse pour rien
    ouroboros4 posted the 01/18/2021 at 11:44 PM
    Microsoft va racheter les jeans
    5120x2880 posted the 01/19/2021 at 12:07 AM
    La manette ultime pour jouer au Kirby / Yoshi tissu.
    killia posted the 01/19/2021 at 01:16 AM
    mais comment ?

    Levi Strauss en pls
    nosphor68 posted the 01/19/2021 at 01:29 AM
    5120x2880 des Joy-Cons Yoshi Woolly World sur Switch...... ça serait parfait !!!!! Bah oui vu que Nintendo aime bien utiliser le catalogue de la Wii U pour essayer de combler le vide (si on peut appeler ça du vide à ce niveau là.......) dans le calendrier des sorties
