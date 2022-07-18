profile
Jeux Vidéo
articles : 6001
visites since opening : 7354941
Bayonetta 3 collector sur Cdiscount
Bayonnetta 3 est disponible sur Cdiscount dans sa version collector





À l'intérieur, nous retrouverons :

-Le jeu
-Un artbook de 200 pages
-Un set de de lithographies



Cdiscount
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6948&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka+&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdiscount.com%2Fjeux-pc-video-console%2Fnintendo-switch%2Fbayonetta-3-edition-mascarade-de-la-trinite-jeu%2Ff-1032801-45496478407.html%23mpos%3D1%7Ccd
    posted the 07/18/2022 at 11:15 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    ouroboros4 posted the 07/18/2022 at 11:51 AM
    C’est vrai que ce collector c’est une véritable mascarade
    ducknsexe posted the 07/18/2022 at 12:12 PM
    Pour le prix il manque quelque chose dans ce collector en carton
