profile
Jeux Vidéo
271
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
414
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5788
visites since opening : 7019554
leblogdeshacka > blog
[PS+] Rumeur sur les jeux de Juin 2022
Rumeur des jeux du PS+ pour Juin 2022


    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    torotoro59, nduvel
    posted the 05/30/2022 at 11:56 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (10)
    ozymandias posted the 05/30/2022 at 12:00 PM
    La blague si c’est God of War.
    bladagun posted the 05/30/2022 at 12:03 PM
    Pire mois si c'est ça.... Qui a pas fait god of war serieux
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/30/2022 at 12:06 PM
    On va espérer que ce soit une blague
    fuji posted the 05/30/2022 at 12:07 PM
    Mauvais tout ca, god of war qui ne l'a pas fait? surtout qu'il a déja été offert il me semble parmis d'autres jeux sur ps5.
    Shinobi striker je l'ai acheté y'a pas lgtp en promo..
    Et all star brawl est mauvais et avec l'arrivée de multiversus ne sert pas a grand chose...
    parazyt6425 posted the 05/30/2022 at 12:14 PM
    God of War, bientôt dans des paquets de céréales !
    orichimarugin posted the 05/30/2022 at 12:27 PM
    Bladagun qui a pas fait gow ?
    bah + de 80 millions de possesseurs de ps4
    idd posted the 05/30/2022 at 12:29 PM
    encore bob l'éponge ?
    hanackil posted the 05/30/2022 at 12:30 PM
    Si c'est ça encore un mois ou les ps+ me sert qu'à jouer en ligne . Dommage que Sony ne fasse pas un ps online gratuit quand même mais bon il perdrai trop d'abonnés ps+
    nosphor68 posted the 05/30/2022 at 12:46 PM
    orichimarugin j’allais dire la même chose , après le grand public s’en fiche des exclus (PlayStation comme Xbox) , ces personnes n’achètent que 2,3 jeux par an max.
    nosphor68 posted the 05/30/2022 at 12:59 PM
    Après si Sony décide de mettre God Of War sur le PS+ Essential c’est pour uniquement appâter le chaland pour les faire migrer sur les offres PS+ Extra et PS+ Premium
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo