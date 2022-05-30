accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[PS+] Rumeur sur les jeux de Juin 2022
Rumeur des jeux du PS+ pour Juin 2022
posted the 05/30/2022 at 11:56 AM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
10
)
ozymandias
posted
the 05/30/2022 at 12:00 PM
La blague si c’est God of War.
bladagun
posted
the 05/30/2022 at 12:03 PM
Pire mois si c'est ça.... Qui a pas fait god of war serieux
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/30/2022 at 12:06 PM
On va espérer que ce soit une blague
fuji
posted
the 05/30/2022 at 12:07 PM
Mauvais tout ca, god of war qui ne l'a pas fait? surtout qu'il a déja été offert il me semble parmis d'autres jeux sur ps5.
Shinobi striker je l'ai acheté y'a pas lgtp en promo..
Et all star brawl est mauvais et avec l'arrivée de multiversus ne sert pas a grand chose...
parazyt6425
posted
the 05/30/2022 at 12:14 PM
God of War, bientôt dans des paquets de céréales !
orichimarugin
posted
the 05/30/2022 at 12:27 PM
Bladagun
qui a pas fait gow ?
bah + de 80 millions de possesseurs de ps4
idd
posted
the 05/30/2022 at 12:29 PM
encore bob l'éponge ?
hanackil
posted
the 05/30/2022 at 12:30 PM
Si c'est ça encore un mois ou les ps+ me sert qu'à jouer en ligne . Dommage que Sony ne fasse pas un ps online gratuit quand même mais bon il perdrai trop d'abonnés ps+
nosphor68
posted
the 05/30/2022 at 12:46 PM
orichimarugin
j’allais dire la même chose , après le grand public s’en fiche des exclus (PlayStation comme Xbox) , ces personnes n’achètent que 2,3 jeux par an max.
nosphor68
posted
the 05/30/2022 at 12:59 PM
Après si Sony décide de mettre God Of War sur le PS+ Essential c’est pour uniquement appâter le chaland pour les faire migrer sur les offres PS+ Extra et PS+ Premium
