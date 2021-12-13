profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 5178
visites since opening : 6039628
[XBOX] Power On : The Story of XBOX
Les reportages sur l'histoire de la XBOX sont maintenant disponibles sur YouTube.

Enjoy











    posted the 12/13/2021 at 08:49 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    bigb0ss posted the 12/13/2021 at 09:49 AM
    Très intéressant ce genre de documentaires
    jaysennnin posted the 12/13/2021 at 10:39 AM
    meri beaucoup
    ghouledheleter posted the 12/13/2021 at 11:43 AM
    A ba yen a pour la semaine a tout regarder lll
