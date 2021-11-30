profile
[Game Pass] Generation Zero débarque lui aussi
Il n'y a pas que Aliens Fireteam qui arrive dans le Game Pass, le jeu Generation Zero, sera lui aussi disponible dans le catalogue du service de XBOX.



Il est dès maintenant disponible.
    posted the 11/30/2021 at 08:42 PM by leblogdeshacka
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/30/2021 at 09:02 PM
    j'avais testé à l'époque (early access je crois) alors pourquoi pas même si je suis conscient des défauts dont on m'a parlé
