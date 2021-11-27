profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
410
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5126
visites since opening : 5940501
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Frontier] Accolades trailer pour Jurassic World Evolution 2
Après le succès de Jurassic World Evolution, voici le trailer d'accolades pour sa suite Jurassic World Evolution 2.




Je n'ai pas encore testé, mais ça donne carrément envie !
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/27/2021 at 10:44 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    kratoszeus posted the 11/27/2021 at 11:56 AM
    J en suis a 40h de jeu. Bien plus de choses a faire que dans le un mais des ajout bien relous et qui te font ralentir la construction du parc. ( coucou les scientifiques)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/27/2021 at 12:26 PM
    kratoszeus Tu me recommande le deux du coup, faut vraiment que je trouve le temps pour ce jeu
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo