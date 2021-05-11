profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
410
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5047
visites since opening : 5828473
leblogdeshacka > blog
[PC] Une Limited Edition pour Total War Warhammer III
Total War Warhammer III aura droit à une Limited Edition sur PC.



À l'intérieur, nous retrouverons :

-Le jeu
-Un Steebook
-Une Map
-Des stickers

Le jeu sera disponible le 17 Février 2022.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/05/2021 at 04:08 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo