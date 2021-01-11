profile
[Game Pass] Les jeux de Novembre 2021
Nouvelle fournée de jeux pour le Game Pass


    posted the 11/01/2021 at 01:38 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    gankutsuou posted the 11/01/2021 at 01:56 PM
    Mais non It Takes Two !! Jamais eu aussi peu de temps avec toutes ces sorties.
    kinectical posted the 11/01/2021 at 01:58 PM
    San Andreas dément sérieux
    orichimarugin posted the 11/01/2021 at 02:11 PM
    le jeu d'araigné doit faire peur....
    san andreas c'est un jeu ps2 mais c'est le combien ? 2 ème ou 3ème episode (j'y connais rien j'aime pas trop ce genre de jeu, j'ai fait un seul des 3)
    Forza 5 truc de fou je vais le del sur ma console direct
    it takes two cool
    dyson85 posted the 11/01/2021 at 03:05 PM
    J allais justement acheter i takes two,là pour le coup avec forza horizon 5 comment dire...vive le game pass!
    dyson85 posted the 11/01/2021 at 03:12 PM
    Liste des jeux Xbox Game Pass de novembre 2021 (Consoles)
    Unpacking - 2 novembre
    It Takes Two - 4 novembre (EA Play)
    Kill It with Fire - 4 novembre
    Forza Horizon 5 - 9 novembre
    Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition - 9 novembre
    Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas – The Definitive Edition - 11 novembre
    One Step from Eden - 11 novembre
    Undungeon - 18 novembre
    Evil Genius 2 : World Domination - 30 novembre
    Liste des jeux Xbox Game Pass de novembre 2021 (PC)
    Unpacking - 2 novembre
    Minecraft : Java and Bedrock Editions - 2 novembre
    It Takes Two - 4 novembre (EA Play)
    Kill It with Fire - 4 novembre
    Forza Horizon 5 - 9 novembre
    Football Manager 2022 - 9 novembre
    Football Manager 2022 : Xbox Edition - 9 novembre
    One Step from Eden - 11 novembre
    Evil Genius 2 : World Domination - 30 novembre
    octobar posted the 11/01/2021 at 04:05 PM
    San Andreas qui va faire concurrence à Forza 5... Pas très pertinent pour le coup.
