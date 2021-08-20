profile
Jeux Vidéo
269
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
408
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4804
visites since opening : 5577801
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Fnac] Un Steelbook pour Pokémon Diamant et Perle
La Fnac offre actuellement un steelbook pour toute achat du jeu Pokémon Diamant et Perle sur Switch.



C'est toujours ça de pris, en plus il y a toujours 10€ en CC.

Fnac
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/20/2021 at 10:52 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    ouroboros4 posted the 08/20/2021 at 11:39 AM
    La Fnac offre aussi un pins Diamant ou Perle pour l’achat des jeux seuls.
    nosphor68 posted the 08/20/2021 at 12:29 PM
    Très jolie Steelbook , La FNAC font très souvent des offres de ce style, y’a quelques années on avait le Steelbook de The Last Of Us Remastered sur PS4 sans surcoût
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo