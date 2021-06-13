ajouter un tigre
[Square-Enix] Guardians of the Galaxy
Square-Enix annonce l'arrivée du jeu Les Gardiens de la Galaxie, sur consoles.



Le jeu sera disponible le 26 Octobre 2021

    traveller
    posted the 06/13/2021 at 07:37 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    jaysennnin posted the 06/13/2021 at 07:45 PM
    j'ai vu du gameplay et je passe mon tour cette fois
    ratchet posted the 06/13/2021 at 07:45 PM
    M'ouais...
    Ils ferment jamais leurs gueules dans la vidéo de gameplay
    midomashakil posted the 06/13/2021 at 07:47 PM
    apres ce E3 j'ai décider vraiment de décaler l'achat de la ps5
    jaysennnin posted the 06/13/2021 at 07:49 PM
    ratchet je crois comprendre que tu mises tous tes espoirs sur cette conf non? ça a l'air très mal parti pour le moment
    slad posted the 06/13/2021 at 07:52 PM
    J'ai vomi
    ducknsexe posted the 06/13/2021 at 07:53 PM
    Ce jeu a le mérite d être plus beau que babylon's fall
    psxbox posted the 06/13/2021 at 08:04 PM
    Décidément e3 décevants
    yukilin posted the 06/13/2021 at 08:08 PM
    Conférence vraiment pas terrible....Très déçu pour le coup
