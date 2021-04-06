ajouter un tigre
[News] King’s Bounty II aura son Collector
Une très belle édition collector pour le jeu King’s Bounty II



À l'intérieur nous retrouverons :

-Le jeu
-Un artbook
-L'OST du jeu sur CD
-Un poster
-Une couronne
-Des DLC'S
    posted the 06/04/2021 at 02:56 PM by leblogdeshacka
