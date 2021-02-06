ajouter un tigre
Ghostrunner débarque en boite sur One et PS5
Ghostrunner débarquera sur PS5 et One le 28 septembre avec une version boîte en prime.

    posted the 06/02/2021 at 02:02 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    suzukube posted the 06/02/2021 at 02:12 PM
    J'espère du 60 fps là quand même.

    Et attends, c'est un jeu exclu série X avec une pochette qui ressemble à celle d'un jeu Xbox One ? C'est quoi le délire encore :/
    suzukube posted the 06/02/2021 at 02:16 PM
    Y'a pas écrit Smart delivery lol là pour le coup, je désapprouve totalement sauf si c'est un mockup (ou que la galette fonctionne sur une Xbox One). C'est trompeur pour le consommateur... D'ailleurs j'ai jamais réussi à me fournir de jeu "The Medium", je me demandais comment allait être la jaquette ?
    suzukube posted the 06/02/2021 at 02:24 PM
    Ah oui d'accord, la version physique de the Medium n'était pas encore disponible ! J'aurais pu harceler longtemps le fournisseur lol ! Dingue pour la seule exclue actuelle de la Series X : https://twitter.com/KochMediaUK/status/1373997903254028292
    onimusha posted the 06/02/2021 at 02:30 PM
    suzukube
    Vous êtes 3 dans ta tête (3 com).
    suzukube posted the 06/02/2021 at 02:32 PM
    onimusha 13 en réalité, mais y'en a 10 qui sont sous silence
