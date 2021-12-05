ajouter un tigre
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
articles : 4502
visites since opening : 5252138
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Amazon Game Studios] Trailer New World
Le jeu New World se dévoile avec un nouveau trailer



Le jeu sera disponible le 31 août 2021.
    posted the 05/12/2021 at 08:18 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    baboulin posted the 05/12/2021 at 08:37 AM
    Il a l'air de mieux en mieux ce jeu.
    apollokami posted the 05/12/2021 at 08:44 AM
    Dommage que ce soit un MMO.
    octobar posted the 05/12/2021 at 09:01 AM
    ça a l'air tellement générique et faussement inspiré de WoW...
    danceteria posted the 05/12/2021 at 09:02 AM
    Est ce qu'il aura le truc pour se démarquer des autres gros MMO alors que le genre est quand même plus dans son pique de popularité ? Pas certain au vu de ce trailer qui sans être mauvais, nous montre finalement des choses très classiques et sans saveur particulière.
    ducknsexe posted the 05/12/2021 at 09:15 AM
    Bof, non merci
    amario posted the 05/12/2021 at 09:17 AM
    C’est jolie mais qu’est ce que le style est romdom
