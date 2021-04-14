ajouter un tigre
[Préco] Blasphemous en préco
Le jeu Blasphemous est maintenant disponible en boîte, en préco sur PS4 et One.



À l'intérieur nous retrouverons :

-Le jeu
-Un Artbook numérique
-Un poster de Cvstodia
-Une planche de stickers
-Un comics Book numérique
-L'OST en numérique


FNAC 30€
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3DBlasphemous%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    posted the 04/14/2021 at 03:28 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    misterwhite posted the 04/14/2021 at 03:29 PM
    Deja fait sur PC il est excellent, j'ai d'ailleur tout le let's play sur ma chaine https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcPp10qEF8sPcCvZt0t9NNA
